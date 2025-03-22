Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], March 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a host of Ramadan well-wishers.

Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with sheikhs and state officials who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several senior officials, dignitaries, UAE citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities. (ANI/WAM)

