Washington, March 22: The TikTok buyout decision is still pending amid its 75-day extension expiring next month. Reports suggested that TikTok will be banned from the US from April 5, 2024, and this time, likely without any further option to restore it. Joe Biden, the former president of the United States, signed a bill banning the short-form video platform from the country unless it met with qualified divestment.

Recently, Perplexity AI, one of the leading AI companies in the US, showed interest in buying ByteDance-owned TikTok before it was banned from the country. The company, co-founded by Indian-American Aravind Srinivas, shared a post yesterday showing its interest in getting TikTok. Previously, Donald Trump also hinted that there were many interested buyers for TikTok; however, none of them surfaced so far. ChatGPT False Murder Claim: Arve Hjalmar Holmen From Norway Files Complaint Against AI Chatbot After It Claimed He Murdered His Children, OpenAI Responds.

TikTok was banned from the United States on January 18, 2025, before Donald Trump's office start date (January 20). The previous US government enforced the ban amid national security and privacy concerns over TikTok-parent ByteDance. The country said that ByteDance was in a position to share data of the US citizens with the Chinese government, compromising security.

'A Vision for Rebuilding TIkTok in America' - Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI said that TikTok had emerged as a significant platform for "authentic creative expression" and "content discovery". The company also said that the short-video platform connected millions of users globally. Arvind Srinivas-run AI company, said, "We're excited to share the future we envision: a TikTok that is more useful for everyone, where users have easy-to-use tools that let them go deep and seek truth, powered by the best answer engine in the world." OpenAI Sora Unlimited Video Generation: ChatGPT Pro, ChatGPT Plus Users Can Now Create Unlimited Videos Using Text-to-Video AI Model.

Perplexity said that TikTok's algorithms were black boxes, which should be transparent algorithms in the US in its effort to rebuild the TikTok platform without creating a monopoly. US-based AI company also said that it would eliminate the risk of user manipulation when building TikTok algorithms.

