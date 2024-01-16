Iowa [US], January 16 (ANI): Indian-American entrepreneur and GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out of the White House race on Tuesday after a weak showing in the Republican Party's first nominating contest in Iowa.

Ramaswamy, who gained attention for his outspoken debate performances, ended his presidential bid and threw his support behind Donald Trump whom he had earlier dubbed the "best president of 21st century."

The 38-year-old bio-tech entrepreneur made the announcement at a press conference in Iowa on Tuesday.

Born in Ohio, to immigrant parents from southern India, Ramaswamy was one of the surprises of the 2024 Republican race and was dominated by former President Trump, Reuters reported.

"As I've said since the beginning, there are two America First candidates in this race, and I called Donald Trump to tell him that. Going forward he will have my full endorsement," Ramaswamy told supporters in Des Moines.

According to the latest figures by CNN, after 93 per cent of results were released, Ramaswamy is projected to win only two out of 40 delegates in Iowa.

Ramaswamy had been one of Trump's staunchest defenders against the four indictments levelled against him. He pledged to remove himself from the ballots in Colorado and Maine after the former president was disqualified from the two states. He even vowed to pardon Trump of all charges on his first day in office.

Meanwhile, Trump has registered a landslide victory and is expected to win 20 of Iowa's 40 delegates. While, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are estimated to get eight and seven delegates respectively.

Trump's victory in his first election since his unusual exit in 2020 has also laid to rest any lingering questions about his hold over the GOP and the potency of his right-wing message.

It has also solidified his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to turn up against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.

The focus of the race will now turn to New Hampshire, which will hold its first-in-the-nation Republican primary on January 23. (ANI)

