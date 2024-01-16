Des Moines January 16: Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that he is suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in Iowa's leadoff caucuses. Ramaswamy, 38, endorsed his rival, former President Donald Trump. Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of Republican Presidential Race, Endorses Former US President Donald Trump: Report

He has previously called Trump the "best president of the 21st century" even as he tried to convince Republican voters that they should opt for "fresh legs" and "take our America First agenda to the next level."

Vivek Ramaswamy Announces He's Suspending His Presidential Bid

BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of Presidential race, endorses Trump’s candidacy. He could be Veep if Trump returns. pic.twitter.com/43g4SBMkJA — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 16, 2024

The wealthy political outsider also modeled his own bid on Trump's run, campaigning as a fast-talking, headline-grabbing populist who relentlessly needled opponents.

