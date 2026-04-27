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Agency News Agency News World News | Report Raises Concerns over Alleged Uyghur Forced Labour Links in Pop Mart Supply Chain Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A report by The New York Times, drawing on information from the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU), has raised concerns over alleged links between products made by Pop Mart and forced labour in China's Uyghur region, according to a CFU press release.

Washington DC [US], April 27 (ANI): A report by The New York Times, drawing on information from the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU), has raised concerns over alleged links between products made by Pop Mart and forced labour in China's Uyghur region, according to a CFU press release.

The report focuses on Pop Mart's widely popular collectable toy line, including its "Labubu" dolls, and alleges that materials used in their production may be sourced from cotton originating in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, also referred to as East Turkistan by activists. CFU claims that over 90 per cent of China's cotton is produced in this region, where allegations of forced labour and human rights violations against Uyghurs have been widely reported.

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"Credible evidence suggests that Pop Mart used Xinjiang cotton linked to Uyghur forced labour for its products entering the US, one of its biggest markets, in a blatant disregard for U.S. law and international human rights order," said Rushan Abbas, Founder and Executive Director of CFU.

According to the press release, CFU said it received information from anonymous sources regarding Pop Mart's supply chain practices. After reviewing and verifying the material, the organisation submitted a complaint through the US Customs and Border Protection's Forced Labour Allegation Portal in August 2025 and coordinated with The New York Times in bringing attention to the issue.

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The concerns are framed within the context of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), which presumes that goods produced wholly or partially in the Uyghur region are made with forced labour and are therefore prohibited from entry into the United States. CFU alleged that Pop Mart has not provided sufficient transparency regarding its supply chain, including traceability documentation or evidence of compliance with the law.

The New York Times report also cited reactions from US lawmakers.

John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on China, described the allegations as "unsurprising and unacceptable", while Christopher H Smith, co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, said the company must demonstrate that its products sold in the U.S. are not linked to forced labour.

The CFU press release further referenced past actions by Pop Mart, including its response to decisions by Adidas China related to Xinjiang cotton.

According to the statement, Pop Mart had criticised Adidas China for what it described as "baseless" allegations regarding human rights concerns in the region, which CFU says indicates a willingness to engage with suppliers sourcing cotton from Xinjiang.

Rushan Abbas also highlighted personal concerns, referencing the case of her sister, Gulshan Abbas, who she said disappeared into China's prison system several years ago. She alleged that individuals like her sister could be part of the forced labour system tied to cotton production.

CFU has called on the US Department of Homeland Security and the Forced Labour Enforcement Task Force to add Pop Mart to the UFLPA Entity List, which would block its products from entering the US market until the company demonstrates a transparent and verified supply chain free from forced labour.

The organisation also urged retailers, online platforms, and consumers to halt purchases of Pop Mart products, emphasising the need for enforcement of existing laws. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)