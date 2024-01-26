Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Geneva [Switzerland], January 26 (ANI): On the 75th Republic Day, India's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi unfurled the National Flag and paid tributes to the architect of the country's constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Bagchi also addressed members of the Indian community whom he called 'friends of India'.

Taking to his official handle on X, Bagchi posted, "@IndiaUNGeneva celebrates 75th Republic Day! PR @abagchimea unfurled the National Flag, paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, and addressed the Indian community and friends of India."

Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva also wished the people of India on Republic Day.

In a post on X, India's Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, stated, "Happy 75th Republic Day! From the @IndiaUNGeneva family."

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

United Nations in India extended greetings to India on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis participated in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai.

In a post on X, the United Nations in India stated, "Happy 75th Republic Day Today & every day, we celebrate the shared values of peace, justice & equality reflected in the Indian constitution, the UN Charter & #UDHR. are proud partners in our commitment towards #SDGs & the common vision to #LeaveNoOneBehind."

During his visit to Mumbai, Dennis Francis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

In a post on X, the United Nations in India stated, "@UN_PGA participated in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He met Chief Minister @mieknathshinde & @maha_governor Shri Ramesh Bais. Mr Francis witnessed the rich & diverse culture & heritage of Maharashtra through performances & tableaux in the parade."

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. French President Macron attended the 57th Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A French military contingent also participated in the parade.

This year, the parade had twin themes--'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat-Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

