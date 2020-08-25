Washington D.C. [US], August 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump was on Monday (local time) officially renominated by the Republicans to be party's presidential nominee.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a tweet said: "I am pleased to announce the official renomination of @realDonaldTrump and @Mike_Pence for President and Vice President!"

"Biden-Harris is the most radical, socialist ticket in American history, and we must vote like our lives and our country depend on it this November! #RNC2020," said McDaniel.

According to a report in The Hill, President Trump made a surprise appearance in the convention hall in Charlotte, N.C., where he touted the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and said he'd rebuild the economy to where it was before the "plague."

"We're getting ready to do things as nobody has ever seen before, but the best way to bring unity is a success," Trump was quoted as saying.

"Success brings unity and we were there and then we got hit with the plague and we won't forget that," said Trump.

Before Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence addressed the convention which has been scaled down due to coronavirus pandemic.

"The choice in this election has never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher," Pence said, according to The Hill.

"Men and women of the Republican National Convention, it's on," the US Vice President said. "Now is the time. This is the moment for each of us to everything in our power to reelect this president to four more years."

On Thursday (local time) last week, Joe Biden had officially accepted the Presidential nomination of the Democratic Party. (ANI)

