Washington, August 24: Months ahead of US Presidential Elections 2020, the Republic Party on Monday nominated Donald Trump for the second term. The decision was taken at the Republican National Convention. Trump was nominated unanimously for the office in the November elections. The 74-year-old Donald Trump faces a formidable challenge from former Democratic vice president Joe Biden. Donald Trump Campaign Announces Second Term Priorities Ahead of Republican National Convention 2020.

After getting nominated, Donald Trump in his acceptance speech, said that his administration has been successful in containing the virus. He lashed out governors of the states and said that they were ill-prepared to tackle the virus. The US President was re-nominated following a roll call of votes from elected GOP delegates from all the 50 states.

The Republican National Convention started on Monday, The convention also unanimously re-nominated Vice President Mike Pence for the office. The convention's Permanent Chair Kevin McCarthy, who is the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, declared Pence's election after a voice vote. US Elections 2020: Republicans Opposing Donald Trump to Hold Alternative Convention to Republican National Convention 2020 in Charlotte.

The once in four-year GOP (Grand Old Party) convention is being held in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. A small part of the official business of the convention is being held at Charlotte in North Carolina. According to a report by CNN, Biden's lead over Donald Trump among registered voters has significantly narrowed since June. However, the former Biden has an advantage over the President on several issues.

