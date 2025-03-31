Mandalay [Myanmar], March 31 (ANI): Indian rescue teams, since their arrival in Mandalay on Sunday, have been working to extend support for the survivors under Operation Brahma, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

The Embassy sent prayers for the affected people and added that more aid is on its way.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Operation Brahma- Since arriving at earthquake sites in Mandalay y'day, our teams are working to extend critical support in search for survivors and medical/HADR support. More aid is on the way. Our hearts and prayers are with the affected people of Myanmar."

"More aid and support is on the way to Mandalay and Yangon. Committed to assist people in all affected areas of Mandalay, Naypyitaw, Sagaing and Bago."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the rescue operation was under Indian foreign policy philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

"Our mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is reaching the entire world...Myanmar was hit by a tragic earthquake a day before yesterday; India was the first to reach there and launched Operation Brahma. India does not take time to extend help," PM Modi said.

Myanmar has been hit by more powerful aftershocks, hindering rescue efforts for those still missing after Friday's magnitude 7.7 earthquake, which prompted the war-ravaged nation to issue a call for aid.

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has begun rescue operations under Operation Brahma at the U hla thein monastery, where around 170 monks are still stuck, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday.

The Army team will visit the hospital site on Monday and will setup their Medical Services on Tuesday.

The NDRF are also trying to get the NDRF team deployed at the Sky Villa (where four towers of 11 storeys each have collapsed). The towers have several foreigners. The relief material (arriving tomorrow) will also be given to the Secretary General of state Mahanayak Committee (2nd highest of the Committee in Myanmar) where around 2,000 monks are sitting outside the monastery. The monks are not injured, but they have nowhere to go and have no basic amenities. (ANI)

