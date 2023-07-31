Beijing [China], July 31 (ANI): As rains continue to wreak havoc in China, residents were evacuated following a flash flood in mountaineous region of Fanghshan district on Sunday afternoon, reported Global Times.

According to National Meteorological Center (NMC) of China, heavy rain will continue to hit Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and nearby provinces on Monday.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: 44 People Killed, 100 Injured in Suicide Bombing at Islamic Party's Meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (Watch Video).

Some areas will see extraordinarily heavy rainfall, with up to 400 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, Global Times reported citing the NMC.

China's Ministry of Water Resources upgraded the emergency response for the flood in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei to Level II on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says War Is 'Gradually Returning to Russia'.

Strong convective weather, thunder, and lightning warnings have been issued already.

According to Global Times, scenic spots across Beijing and suburbs, including the Palace Museum and the Yonghe Lama Temple, will be closed on Sunday and Monday out of safety concerns due to heavy rainfall.

After battering the Philippines and Taiwan, where it caused scores of deaths and compelled thousands to flee, Typhoon Doksuri has brought severe rainfall to numerous districts in northern China, including the capital Beijing.

Since Friday night, downpours have also affected numerous areas of Shandong Province in east China.

An orange alert for rainstorms was issued across the city at around 11:45 am local time on Saturday, but the provincial meteorological bureau upgraded it later in the day to a red alert for rainstorms that are expected till Monday, according to the state news agency, Xinhua.

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in the coastal areas of Jinjiang in China's Fujian province, China-based Global Times reported. Typhoon Doksuri made landfall at around 10 am (local time) on Friday, with the maximum wind close to the Doksuri's eye reaching level 15.

As of 2 pm (local time) on Friday, Doksuri impacted more than 724,600 residents in 84 counties and nine cities in Fujian province including Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Quanzhou, Global Times cited China Central Television report.

Over 124,400 people have been shifted and 262.3 hectares of crops have been affected due to typhoon Doksuri, resulting in direct economic losses of 52.27 million yuan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)