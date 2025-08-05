New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to visa holders, reminding them to respect the terms of their US visa and authorised period of stay in the United States and making it clear that any violation could lead to visa revocation and possible deportation.

In a post on X the US Embassy said, "Respect the terms of your U.S. visa and your authorized period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 "Admit Until Date" can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the United States."

Also on Monday, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congresswoman from Georgia's 14th District in a post on X said, "End Indian H1-B visas replacing American jobs instead and stop funding and sending weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war."

Her remarks came while referring to the latest statement by US President Donald Trump, who on Monday said that the United States will "substantially raise" the tariff paid by India for buying "massive amounts of Russian Oil", stating that much of the oil purchased from Moscow is being sold in the open market "for big profits".

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

India has defended its sovereign right to conduct energy policy based on national interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday came out strongly in defence of the country's decision to import oil from Russia, despite criticism from the United States and European Union.

According to the MEA, India's imports from Russia are driven by necessity and aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers.

The MEA described the criticism of India's trade policy as "unjustified and unreasonable," asserting that India will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security. (ANI)

