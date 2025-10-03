New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday saod that resumption of direct flights between India and China is in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between the two nations.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Yesterday we had issued a press release and thereafter I understand that commercial activity in this regard has started. This is, of course, in line with the growing trend towards normalisation in the relationship between India and China."

Also Read | India on PoK Protests: 'Natural Consequence of Pakistan's Oppressive Approach and Systemic Plundering of Resources From These Territories'.

As part of this understanding, India and China are slated to resume direct flights by late October. The civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in discussions on resuming air services and finalising a revised Air Services Agreement.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press release, said that it has been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume later this month.

Also Read | Chinese Man Who Sold Kidney in 2011 To Buy iPhone 4 and iPad 2 Now Lives on Dialysis After Illegal Surgery Left Him Permanently Disabled.

"Since earlier this year, as part of the Government's approach towards gradual normalization of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement," the release said.

"Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," it added.

According to the release, this agreement between the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.

This development follows commitments made during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India in August. During his bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both sides had agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on facilitating visas for tourists, businesses, media, and other visitors in both directions.

Direct flights between India and China had been suspended following the Doklam standoff and the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his August visit, Wang Yi also co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity. He later attended the SCO Summit hosted by China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31, noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)