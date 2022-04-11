Moscow [Russia], April 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, will inform Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future of its opinion on whether to continue cooperating with Western partners on the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"Our stance was recently discussed at the supervisory board of Roscosmos, which includes representatives of key ministries and departments related to the work of Roscosmos, and is headed by the relevant Deputy Prime Minister. We plan to report our position to the President in the near future," Rogozin said.

On Saturday, Rogozin said that the Russian space agency will soon inform the Russian government of how it plans to terminate cooperation with its Western partners (US, EU, Canadian, and Japanese space agencies) on the ISS.

Rogozin pointed out that Russia and the Western countries could cooperate in space only after they lift all sanctions imposed on Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

