Kathmandu [Nepal], October 5 (ANI): Several chairs and tables of Province 5 state Assembly were broken and microphones destroyed as dispute over naming the provincial capital faltered on Monday.

Lawmakers from the opposition Nepali Congress (NC) resorted to vandalising properties of the state Assembly as the meeting deliberated on the proposal tabled earlier to finalise the name of the province and its permanent capital.

The NC lawmakers who picketed the rostrum for several minutes went ahead destroying furniture and microphones as the House Speaker of the provincial assembly went ahead with tabling the proposal.

Ahead of incident, meeting was briefly adjourned following protest by the NC lawmakers who have been opposing government proposal to name Province 5 as Lumbini and Dang as capital.

Government will require a total of two-third majority votes to approve the proposed name and capital. The Province 5 Assembly has altogether 87 lawmakers, out of which 61 are from the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

The ruling party already has issued a whip to all its lawmakers to cast their votes in favour of the proposal.

After ruckus and vandalism, the meeting has been again called on Tuesday, which is expected to endorse the proposal to make Dang the new capital city of the province and name it as Lumbini despite ire and hullabaloo of opposition Nepali Congress. (ANI)

