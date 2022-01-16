Moscow [Russia], January 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will keep its troops near the border with Ukraine as long as NATO presence continues contributing to tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

"There are Russian troops on the territory of the Russian Federation, next to Ukrainian borders. We find it necessary to keep those troops [due to] a very tense situation and very unfriendly environment," he said.

Also Read | UK Considers Scrapping All COVID-19 Tests for Vaccinated Travellers.

The spokesman cited NATO military build-up, exercises and routine missions of fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft near the western Russian border.

"We have to respond, we have to take measures of precaution. That's why we have our military on our territory there," the spokesperson added. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Davos Agenda Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping to Deliver Special Addresses Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)