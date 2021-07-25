Moscow [Russia], July 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 24,072 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,126,541, the federal response center said Sunday.

Moscow had the highest number of new cases at 3,406; the Moscow region was second highest with 2,191; St. Petersburg third highest with 1,934.

In the past 24 hours, 779 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were registered and 18,678 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

