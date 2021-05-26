Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 8,373 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,026,168, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 406 to 119,600 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,135 to 4,642,090.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,416 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,164,017.

Over 136.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)