Moscow [Russia], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 34,690 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,502,879, the federal response centre said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 34,690 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,466 cases (7.1 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.37 per cent.

Moscow registered 3,929 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 1,812 new cases, and Saint Petersburg with 1,704 new cases.

The response centre reported 1,235 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 270,292.

In the same 24 hours, 36,145 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,200,971. (ANI/Sputnik)

