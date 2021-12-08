Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Negotiation channels between Moscow and Washington on Ukraine are now resuming, and there are no contraindications against the United States joining the Normandy Format talks, Oleg Krasnitsky, the acting head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This issue [of the US involvement in the Normandy format], is being voiced often, in principle, there are no contraindications to the United States's involvement since they really affect Ukraine, and a lot depends on Washington's position in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. In general, if the United States is really ready to contribute, we have always been open to America's influence on Kiev," Krasnitsky said.

Also Read | UK to Turn off 2G, 3G Mobile Phone Networks by 2033.

According to the diplomat, there were communication channels between Moscow and Washington during the presidency of Barack Obama, and they are resuming now.

"Therefore, it is now a matter of technology, either within the Normandy format, or outside, but the importance of the US position in internal Ukrainian regulation is always recognized, none of the professionals can deny this," the official said, adding that Germany and France will not be against the US joining the format. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin Will Surely Send Congratulatory Message to New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: Kremlin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)