New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, experts believe that both the countries will co-operate in the Indo-Pacific region as Moscow understands New Delhi's strategic autonomy and considers India as "an all-weather friend."

Speaking to ANI over the phone, R Vignesh, a research analyst at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said that the visit will enhance the ties between both countries.

"India and Russia will co-operate in Indo-Pacific," Vignesh said adding that "the visit will boost the Indo-Russian relationship.

"Russia acknowledges India's maritime capabilities and has been providing active military capabilities such as nuclear submarines," he added.

While Major General (retd) P K Chakravorty, a senior fellow Center For Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) said: "Strategic partnership between India and Russia will be enhanced with Russian President Putin's visit. Russia has been helping India in getting both the technology and state of art weapons. This will increase after the visit of the Russian President."

'Earlier, Russia has provided India with weapons such as Sukhoi, Nuclear Submarines and Russia clearly understands India's strategic autonomy and it's still an all-weather friend," P K Chakravorty said.

Putin is scheduled to visit India on December 6. The meeting between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to see the presentation of the S-400 air defence system to India which has already started arriving in India in parts, as per sources said.

In a major boost to India and Russia military ties, the two countries are scheduled to ink the deal on supplying 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles on upcoming Monday during Putin's visit here.

All necessary clearances have been done including the final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security. It is scheduled to be inked during the Russian President's visit, government sources told ANI.

Work is also in progress between both the countries on the Igla shoulder-fired air defence system which has been in the making for last many years now.

The Russian designed AK-203 will be made in a factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The deal had been agreed upon between the two sides a few years ago and now the last major issue would be resolving the issues on the transfer of technology, they said.

Of the 7.5 lakh rifles to be acquired by the Indian Army, the first 70,000 will include Russian made components as the transfer of technology slowly happens.These will be delivered to the army 32 months after the production process begins. (ANI)

