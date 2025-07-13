Moscow [Russia], July 12 (ANI/WAM): The Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar Physics have captured footage showing intense solar flare activity, coinciding with heat waves sweeping across various regions around the world.

The two institutes revealed in a statement broadcast by Russia Today that 17 solar flares occurred yesterday and today, July 11 and 12. They noted that solar flare activity this month has increased by nearly three times compared to the average for last June.

The two institutes explained that scientists observed two intense M-level flares on the left edge of the sun in the morning. The video showed one of them, M1.4, peaking at 07:02 Moscow time, while the second, M2.3, was observed today at 11:34.

They noted that astronomers have recorded a rapid increase in the number and size of active regions, including those on the invisible side of Earth.

It's worth noting that solar flares are powerful explosions of energy from the Sun, producing powerful radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, including X-rays, gamma rays, and radio waves. These can impact Earth's atmosphere, particularly the ionosphere, potentially disrupting radio communications and navigation systems. (ANI/WAM)

