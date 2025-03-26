Moscow [Russia], March 26 (ANI): Russian companies participated for the first time in the Indian technology exhibition Smart Cities India Expo, TV BRICS reported. Russian Export Centre (REC), a partner of TV BRICS, reported on Russian firms' participation in the event.

REC representative in India, Anna Benediktova, noted that some participants have been operating in the Indian market for several years. Benediktova noted that exhibitions and meetings were useful for both experienced participants and newcomers, TV BRICS reported.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Nominates Leo Brent Bozell III As Ambassador to South Africa Amid Diplomatic Tensions.

Benediktova said, "Some participants have been successfully operating in the Indian market for several years, many have representatives and joint ventures in India and experience of successful pilot projects with local governments."

For Russian companies that attended the exhibition, the REC organised over 150 b2b meetings with potential partners, providing opportunities to conclude agreements and establish business contacts, as per the TV BRICS report.

Also Read | Wipro Bags 500 Million Pound Deal With Phoenix Group for WFOSL To Deliver Life and Pension Administration Services to British Insurer’s ReAssure Business.

The Smart Cities India expo is a reflection of India's emerging modernization and development landscape, according to the official statement. The expo is the ultimate platform to accelerate nation-building, open key discourses on the growth of India's digital economy and enable entrepreneurship to be a driving force for socio-economic development. The event attracts a large turnout of qualified visitors and delegates from government departments as well as private organisations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)