Kyiv, February 27: The Ukrainian president's office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an "environmental catastrophe" and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids. Russian President Vladimir Putin's Invasion of Ukraine Not Going As per Plan Due to Kremlin's 'Overconfidence'.

Watch Video:

Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection says part of a gas pipeline was destroyed in Kharkiv. This was *NOT* a nuclear blast, though the explosion created a mushroom cloud. https://t.co/VCt8QfmRTe pic.twitter.com/G14rgjMr9I — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 27, 2022

Ukraine's top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces have been unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway. The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border.

