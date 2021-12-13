Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik): US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that such a meeting is planned.

"We confirm the fact of the meeting between Ryabkov and Donfried on Wednesday, the time is still being worked out," the ministry said. (ANI)

