New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A Russian Parliamentary delegation led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, paid a visit to the Parliament House on Monday, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the robust and time-tested friendship between India and Russia serves as a shining example of cooperation and diplomacy for the world to emulate.

Highlighting the historic and deep-rooted friendship between the two countries, he noted that India-Russia bilateral ties are seen as very special on the global stage. He observed that the relationship between the two nations is centuries old and that Russia has been India's closest ally since independence, the statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced.

Om Birla said on X that he had a "productive meeting" with the Russian parliamentary delegation and as India marks 75 years of the constitution, he shared strides made by India with them.

Vyacheslav Volodin thanked Shri Birla for the warm welcome extended to his delegation. He said that observing parliamentary proceedings in a multi-party democracy like India was a great learning. He lauded the longstanding India-Russia partnership, which continues to be nurtured through the close ties shared by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. Congratulating India on 75 years of Indian republic, Volodin also commended India's remarkable economic growth, acknowledging the country's emergence as a global power in the last 75 years. Acknowledging the strong people-to-people ties between India and Russia, he hoped that India-Russia friendship reaches new horizons., the official statement said.

Speaker Birla extended congratulations to Russia on a very fruitful and substantial chairmanship of the BRICS in 2024 and recalled his visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Summit in St Petersburg in 2024. He underscored the importance of such exchanges in strengthening parliamentary processes and deepening ties.

Speaker Birla was happy to note that the Russian delegation had witnessed the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, providing them with insights into India's democratic functioning.

Notably, he also provided an overview of India's Parliamentary Committee System, describing them as a "Mini-Parliament" where budgetary matters and key issues are examined in detail. He emphasized that Committees function in a non-partisan manner, enabling thorough discussions that are often constrained in the larger House due to time limitations and the broad scope of issues, according to the statement.

Referring to India's 75th year as a Republic, Speaker Birla reflected on the nation's journey since independence and the visionary efforts of the Constitution's founding fathers in securing equality for all citizens. He informed the visiting delegation about the progress made by India in these years, strengthening Constitutional values.

As per the statement, Speaker Birla further highlighted the robust cooperation between the Parliaments of India and Russia, citing frequent engagements at various levels, including multilateral platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, and the G-20. He warmly recalled his participation in the BRICS Parliamentary Summit in St Petersburg, where he had the opportunity to engage with Russian parliamentary leaders.

He also underlined the role of mutual trust and respect in further strengthening India-Russia relations, which have evolved into a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership encompassing political, strategic, and cultural cooperation. Stating that India and Russia enjoy vibrant ties in a multilateral domain, he noted that the people-to-people ties between the two nations have provided a solid foundation for this comprehensive partnership. He expressed confidence that the current visit would further strengthen bilateral relations, fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

Notably, the meeting was attended by Bhartruhari Mahtab, Sanjay Jaiswal, Aparajita Sarangi, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Shashi Tharoor and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha, the statement noted. (ANI)

