Moscow [Russia], July 20 (MIC Izvestia/ANI): The mining and metallurgical complex has historically made a huge contribution to the development of the Russian economy. This was stated on July 20 by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory message on Metallurgist's Day, published on the Kremlin's website.

"The mining and metallurgical complex has historically made a huge strategic contribution to the development of the economy, transport infrastructure and to strengthening the defense, industrial, and energy potential of our country," he said.

The Head of State stressed that the well-coordinated and creative work of all industry workers rightfully enjoys honour and respect. In addition, Putin noted the importance of modernizing metallurgical enterprises, as well as increasing competitiveness and entering new markets.

In particular, the President pointed to the consistent implementation of the principles of social partnership, including support for employees and veterans of the industry, as well as their family members. (MIC Izvestia/ANI)

