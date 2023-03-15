Moscow [Russia], March 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin is to hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"On March 15, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad," the statement read.

"The presidents will discuss current issues of further developing Russian-Syrian political, trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation and prospects for the comprehensive settlement of the situation in Syria and around it," the statement added.

According to the Russian News Agency, TASS, Putin, and Assad, last met in September 2021 when the Syrian president came to Moscow.

Assad had traveled to Moscow several times before then for talks with his Russian counterpart, for example in May 2018, November 2017, and October 2015. The presidents also held a virtual meeting in November 2020 and spoke by phone at the start of February of this year.

Putin traveled to Syria for meetings with Assad twice in recent years -- in December 2017 and January 2020.

After arriving, the Syrian President's office on Telegram said that Bashar Assad has arrived in Moscow on an official visit on Tuesday, Tass reported.

"President Bashar Assad has arrived in Moscow this evening on an official visit to the Russian Federation," the post said.

Assad is accompanied by a large delegation of ministers, his office said, as per TASS. (ANI)

