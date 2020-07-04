Moscow, Jul 4 (AP) Russia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen above 10,000.

The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 168 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, bringing the national total to 10,027. It also tallied 6,632 new infections, raising the total to 674,515.

Russia's caseload is the world's third-largest, behind the United States and Brazil, but its reported deaths are lower than many other countries.

Russian officials have denied speculation that the figures are being manipulated. (AP)

