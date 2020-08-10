Moscow [Russia], Aug 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled again to overtake US stealth planes over the Black Sea, forcing them to turn away from the Russian border, the national center for the defense control said Monday.

"On August 10, 2020, Russian air control systems discovered two airborne targets in neutral airspace over the Black Sea approaching the Russian border. To overtake the targets, Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled," the center said in a statement.

Also Read | I Think All the Issues Will be Resolved, Says Sachin Pilot: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

According to the defense center, the two planes were a Boeing RC-135 and a Boeing P-8A Poseidon. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)