New Delhi [Delhi], December 31 (ANI): S. Balachandran has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Barbados, informed the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

"S. Balachandran presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Barbados with residence in Paramaribo, said the ministry in a statement issued today.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

