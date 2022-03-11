New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): S Inbasekar, presently High Commissioner of India to Papua New Guinea, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Solomon Islands, with residence in Port Moresby.

"S Inbasekar (YOA: 2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Solomon Islands, with residence in Port Moresby," Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA said. (ANI)

