Paris [France], February 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and said that 2021 was a great year for the India-Bangladesh relationship.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Good meeting with Bangladesh FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen. Appropriate that it should be on International Mother Language Day. Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022."

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France to attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit, Jaishankar met with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Defence Minister Florence Parly. He also met his New Zealand counterpart and exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

