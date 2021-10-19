Seoul [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,073 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 344,518.

The daily caseload was up from 1,050 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 105 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,481.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.Of the new cases, 393 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 296 and 88.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 271, or 25.9 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,865.

Twenty-one more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,689. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

A total of 1,651 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 313,432. The total recovery rate was 90.98 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 40,474,512 people, or 78.8 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 33,818,410, or 65.9 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

