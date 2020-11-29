Seoul [South Korea], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 450 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 33,824.The daily caseload fell below 500 in four days, but it grew in triple digits for 22 days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 441.6.Of the new cases, 154 were Seoul residents and 88 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,587.One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 523. The total fatality rate stood at 1.55 percent.

A total of 193 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 27,542. The total recovery rate was 81.42 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.04 million people, among whom 2,950,318 tested negative for the virus and 62,829 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

