A number of swan death in the UK are being linked to bird flu. It is believed that it could be linked to a wave of avian flu from Europe. The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has asked people to report sightings of dead swans. A number of cases of H5N8 in wild birds were confirmed in the recent past. Evidence among wild bird populations in Europe has confirmed small outbreaks of H5N8 in geese and swans in Gloucestershire, Devon and Dorset. The Guardian recently confirmed that a number of dying swans were found spinning in circles and bleeding from the nostrils in Cumbria. Bird Flu Outbreak Detected in Third Japanese Prefecture.

Britain's Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss told the Telegraph, "After a number of confirmed cases of avian influenza in England we have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease." In Cumbria, dead swans were found bleeding from nostrils and another 25 dying birds were found in Worcestershire. Reportedly, the latest strain of bird flu, H5N8, is the same as the one responsible for the decimation of bird flocks in 2016-2017. S. Korea Confirms First Outbreak of Bird Flu Among Poultry in 2020.

After the discovery of H5N8 cases at two poultry farms in Herefordshire and Cheshire, some bird keepers across England, Wales and Scotland have been placed under strict biosecurity measures. However, Public Health England said that the risk to public health and food safety from the virus is low if the poultry and poultry products including eggs are cooked properly. Avian influenza, is the name for a number of different virus strains that infect birds. There have been no cases of the virus infecting humans in the UK.

