World News | 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Applies Equally to Foreign Policy: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Business Today Vucanomics 2025 on the subject 'Diplomacy in the Age of Disruptions'.

Jaishankar on Saturday spoke about how India can participate in dialogue with both parties of a conflict, like Israel and Iran, and Russia and Ukraine.

"A strategic approach also helps widen options. In the current polarized era, India is among the few that can simultaneously engage Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Iran, the democratic West and the Global South, and the BRICS and QUAD. We have initiated or joined more than 40 different groupings devoted to specific agendas - from renewables and biofuels to disaster resilience and connectivity," he said.

The EAM said that even in the case of defence, India ensures a pool of wide range of partners to choose from. He added that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' applies equally to foreign policy.

"Even in a sensitive domain like defence and security, Indian diplomacy ensures that both our armed forces and businesses have the widest possible selection of partners. When it comes to international cooperation, we have also shown the ability to forge different combinations for different domains, be it trade, technology, energy or security. The endeavour, in the final analysis, is to keep as many doors open as possible. I have always maintained that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' applies equally to foreign policy," he said.

Jaishankar, in his address, spoke about the challenges our businesses face in a volatile world.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to address Business Today Vucanomics 2025 on the subject 'Diplomacy in the Age of Disruptions'. Spoke about the challenges our businesses face in a world undergoing churn. And how our foreign policy facilitates our economic interests abroad while achieving growth and development at home."

In his address, he highlighted the importance of trust while advancing trade and technology partnerships.

"The importance of trust and strong political relationships in advancing our trade and technology partnerships. Our diverse energy partnerships as well as choices, to meet our development demands."

Jaishankar further talked about the role played by the Indian embassies in pursuing commercial interests.

"The active role played by Indian embassies in pursuing our commercial interests. The role of concessional financing in enabling access for Indian businesses abroad. The efforts for Indian talent mobility in a global workplace. And in reaching out to Indians abroad when in distress," his post on X said.

Jaishankar in his speech also highlighted India's endeavours in promoting tourism and India's connectivity initiatives.

"Our endeavours in promoting Tourism, as an economic driver back home. Our connectivity initiatives, globally and in the neighbourhood. And the key role therein for our businesses," his post added the list of highlights.

"As we move forward, our diplomacy and businesses must continue to work together as Team India in the quest for a Viksit Bharat and in promoting India's interests globally," his post read.(ANI)

