San Francisco, Jan 18 (AP) Sheryl Sandberg, who helped to transform Facebook from a tech startup into a digital advertising empire, will step down from the board of Meta, Facebook's parent company.

“With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May,” Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Sandberg left Google to join Facebook in 2008, four years before the company went public. As the number two executive at Meta under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sandberg also took a lot of heat for some of its biggest "mis-steps".

She stepped down as the chief operating officer (COO) of Meta in 2022 but remained a member of the company board. She had served as COO of Facebook, and then Meta, for 14-and-a-half years and as a board member for 12 years.

“Under Mark's leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away,” Sandberg wrote.

Sandberg said she will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.

Last year, Sandberg announced that she was launching a girls leadership programme through her foundation to respond to what she calls "stubborn gender inequities". The girls leadership programme includes a middle-school curriculum as well as resources for adults.

Lean In is a project of the Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Family Foundation, the private foundation Sandberg started with her late husband, Dave Goldberg. (AP)

