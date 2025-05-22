Orlando (Florida), May 22 (PTI) German IT firm SAP is all set to open a new Centre of Excellence with 15,000 seating capacity at Bengaluru in August this year to cater to the growing business needs globally as well as in India.

"India is one of our largest development centers and we are opening a new facility later this year that has even more capacity. Given its size, from a product engineering perspective, it is a very self-sufficient and decoupled environment," Muhammed Alam, member of executive Board of SAP and head of the company's Product & Engineering said at SAP Sapphire 2025.

Also Read | Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Reaffirms To Fully Control Gaza; Dismisses Speculation of Rift With US President Donald Trump.

The new Centre of Excellence should get operational in the second half of the year, may be July-August, SAP Indian Subcontinent president and managing director Manish Prasad told PTI.

The greenfield 41-acre campus of SAP Labs India at Devanhalli in Bengaluru will have 15,000 more seating capacity. This is going to be the second campus of SAP in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Donald Trump Confronts South African President With 'Baseless' Claims of White 'Genocide'; Cyril Ramaphosa Pushes Back (Watch Videos).

Operating since 1998, SAP Labs India is currently home to 14,000 employees across five cities -- Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

SAP Labs India is SAP's largest Research and Development (R&D) location outside the headquarters in Walldorf, Germany.

It is innovating key Artificial Intelligence use cases and drivers across the entire solution base -- from S/4 HANA to HXM and the latest sustainability suite of solutions.

Noting that India's growth story is in sync with that of SAP, Prasad said India is now a strong and vibrant market for the company across 25 business verticals.

"Business is growing across all verticals, including automobile, healthcare and retail. Indian companies are adopting AI at a really fast pace. We are also tapping the mid-sized markets," he added.

Asked about the impact of trade and visa restrictions imposed by the US on the business, SAP CEO and chairman of executive board Christian Klein said the company has campuses at various locations including Palo Alto and there has been no problem in shifting professionals.

The company has not seen any delays in any kind of IT projects, Klein said, adding, however, there could be disruptions in the supply chain, shift in manufacturing, change in logistics and deliver more out of Indonesia compared to China.

On the greenfield facility coming up at Bengaluru, Prasad said while the hybrid working model will continue, teams do come together on project engineering and for support services for global clients.

It is going to augment engineering work for global clients and take care of growing need of support services for the domestic clients, he said.

This green campus also aims to double down on minimising environmental impact, and focus on employee wellness and inclusivity, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)