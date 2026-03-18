Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 18 (ANI): The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the interception of another drone as it attempted to "approach Riyadh's diplomatic quarter."

This latest incident follows a series of aerial threats, as Saudi forces have successfully downed a number of drones in recent hours. Among the intercepted targets was at least one other aircraft that was reportedly "approaching the same district."

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In addition to the drone incursions, Saudi military units also neutralised a ballistic missile during the same period of heightened activity. While the missile was successfully intercepted, the ministry noted that the engagement "resulted in debris falling near the Prince Sultan Air Base." However, officials confirmed that the falling fragments "did not cause any damage" to the facility or surrounding areas.

Against this landscape of rapidly intensifying hostilities, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has announced that it will host "the foreign ministers of a group of Arab and Islamic countries" for a high-level meeting in the capital on Wednesday evening.

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According to a post on X by the ministry, this consultative session is set to focus specifically on "consultation and coordination regarding ways to support the security and stability of the region."

These critical discussions come as the broader confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran enters its 19th day. The regional situation worsened following a combined American and Israeli military operation against Iran on 28 February, to which Tehran responded with multiple rounds of drone and missile strikes.

These retaliatory attacks have since targeted Gulf nations, Israel, and United States assets, marking the most significant security emergency the region has faced in years. The impact of this escalating violence has been felt acutely across major logistics and transport sectors.

International airports in Dubai and Doha have been forced to close repeatedly, causing disruptions that have severely hampered global trade, passenger travel, and the delivery of essential medical supplies.

In response to these developments, the upcoming high-level meeting follows an intensive period of diplomacy on Tuesday. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan conducted a series of telephone consultations with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, and Bosnia and Herzegovina to lay the groundwork for the talks.

Ultimately, Wednesday's assembly signifies a unified attempt by Arab and Islamic nations to manage the ongoing consequences of the conflict. The primary goal of the gathering is to establish a framework for de-escalation and prevent the regional crisis from deteriorating further. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)