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The Sethi-Puran Singh household has expanded once again, as Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi recently welcomed their younger son Ayushmann’s girlfriend, Samiksha, into their family home. The transition was captured in a heartwarming viral vlog by Archana’s elder son, Aryaman Sethi, highlighting a new chapter for the close-knit family. Archana Puran Singh Madh Island Property: Actress and Sons Scout New Investment Options.

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Ayushmann Sethi’s Romantic Move-In Moment

The move-in was marked by a romantic gesture that paid tribute to family history. As Samiksha arrived at the house, Ayushmann carried her across the threshold in his arms, a scene Archana Puran Singh cheered for from the balcony. Ayushmann later revealed that the act was inspired by his father, Parmeet Sethi. Following their own wedding years ago, Parmeet had famously carried Archana up four flights of stairs to their home. While Ayushmann jokingly admitted he only managed one floor, the tribute sparked laughter and nostalgia among the family members.

Ayushmann Sethi Shares New Home Update

The vlog provided a glimpse into the different life stages of the two brothers. While Ayushmann and Samiksha have moved into a newly renovated room within the family bungalow, Aryaman and his fiancée, actress Yogita Bihani, are currently renovating a separate house gifted to them by their parents. The video featured lighthearted sibling rivalry regarding the costs of these projects. Aryaman teased his younger brother for spending a significant amount on a single-room renovation, to which Ayushmann candidly responded about the realities of starting a career and the support parents provide to their children. Archana Puran Singh Reveals ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Stalled Her Film Career, Says ‘They Think I Only Laugh’.

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Yogita Bihani Joins Sethi Family Celebrations

This development comes as the family is already in a celebratory mode. Yogita Bihani moved into the Sethi household in September 2025, and she and Aryaman are currently busy with wedding preparations. With both Samiksha and Yogita now integral parts of the family dynamic, Archana Puran Singh’s social media and the family’s vlogs continue to portray a modern, inclusive household. Parmeet Sethi, reflecting on the youthful energy in the house, jokingly noted the difference between his impulsive romantic gestures of the past and his perspective today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ayushmann's YouTube channel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).