Kathmandu, Mar 15 (PTI) Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his official residence in Baluwatar here on Tuesday where they discussed bilateral ties, mutual assistance and security of Nepali migrant workers.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also met Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari where “various aspects of Nepal-Saudi Arabia relations as well as matters of mutual interest and welfare” were discussed.

The Prime Minister extended best wishes for the success of the Saudi Vision 2030 and discussed the ways and means to further strengthen economic partnership and cooperation between the two countries, according to the Foreign Ministry statement issued on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal also met his counterpart Narayan Khadka and they "discussed about the diverse areas of bilateral relations and underlined the need to further explore possibilities of cooperation, including in the field of foreign employment, welfare and interest of Nepali migrant workers, strengthening of economic partnership, and cooperation in multilateral forums," the statement said.

Upon completion of his official two-day visit, Prince Farhan Al Saud left Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon.

