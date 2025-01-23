Berlin, Jan 23 (AP) Germany's opposition leader vowed on Thursday to bar people from entering the country without proper papers and to step up deportations if he is elected chancellor next month, as a knife attack by a rejected asylum-seeker spilled over into an election campaign in which he is the front-runner.

Two people, including a 2-year-old boy, were killed and three injured Wednesday in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg. The suspect, arrested shortly afterward, is a 28-year-old Afghan with a history of psychiatric problems and violence who said over a month ago that he would leave Germany voluntarily.

His asylum application was rejected in 2023 and authorities failed to send him back to Bulgaria, where he first arrived in the European Union, according to Bavarian officials, who pointed the finger at the federal migration office.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose centre-left party trails in polls ahead of Germany's February 23 election, met the heads of the country's security services on Wednesday evening and said they will “draw the necessary consequences. Now.” He didn't specify what those would be.

His main election challenger, Friedrich Merz, whose center-right Union bloc leads polls, stepped up his party's vows to toughen migration policy. He said Germany has had a “misguided asylum and immigration policy” for 10 years — since Angela Merkel, a chancellor from his own party and a former Merz rival, allowed large numbers of migrants into the country.

Merz said that if he becomes chancellor, he would order the Interior Ministry on his first day in office to control all of Germany's borders permanently and “turn back all attempts at illegal entry without exception".

He argued that EU rules are “recognisably dysfunctional" and Germany must exert a right to the primacy of national law.

Merz added that people who are supposed to leave the country must no longer be let go if they are picked up by police and should be taken into custody and deported as quickly as possible, helped by an increase in detention capacity.

Merz, who may well have to form a coalition with centre-left parties to become chancellor, insisted that “compromises are no longer possible on these issues”.

The outgoing government already instituted temporary controls on all of Germany's borders and has argued that progress has been made in reducing unauthorised entry and increasing deportations.

The Aschaffenburg attack followed knife attacks in Mannheim and Solingen last year in which the suspects were immigrants from Afghanistan and Syria respectively; in the latter case, also a rejected asylum-seeker. In last month's Christmas market car ramming attack in Magdeburg, the suspect is a Saudi doctor who had come to various regional authorities' attention in the past.

Mainstream parties are feeling pressure from the strong poll ratings of the far-right Alternative for Germany, with which all say they won't work after the election. Discontent about migration is a mainstay of its support, which recent surveys show at about 20 per cent, putting it in second place.

Alice Weidel, Alternative for Germany's candidate for chancellor, said on social media platform X that the outgoing parliament should vote next week on closing Germany's borders and turning back irregular migrants.

German authorities have said that 229,751 people applied for asylum in Germany last year, a 30 per cent decrease from the previous year. There were 18,384 deportations in the year's first 11 months, compared with 16,430 in all of 2023.

Opposition politicians complained Thursday that there have been no further deportations to Afghanistan since a first flight in August. (AP)

