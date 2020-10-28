Islamabad [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Pakistan government on Tuesday said that second wave of coronavirus has begun in the country, adding that the strict coronavirus restrictions are inevitable given the rise in COVID-19 deaths and the positivity ratio, Geo News reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that a few weeks ago, 400-500 cases were being reported across the country on a daily basis. The tally, he said, had shot up to 700-750 cases of the infection per day.

Also Read | Pakistan Assembly Wants Envoy Recalled After Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Islamophobic’ Rant, But Islamabad Has No Ambassador in France.

"The Coronavirus death rate has increased in the country," he said, adding that that the positivity ratio had surged to 2.5-2.75 percent.

Pakistan has recorded 329,375 coronavirus cases, 6,745 deaths, and 311,440 recoveries from the pandemic, according to official statistics.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: RDIF Seeks Vaccine's Speedy Registration, Prequalification From WHO.

Dr Faisal said that the masses were not adhering to coronavirus precautions as they should, given the pandemic was still far from over.

Now, Pakistan is entering a phase where we need to tighten coronavirus curbs, the PM's aide said, adding that an official plan would be formulated soon.

"Our focus -- tightening coronavirus restrictions -- will be more on the cities and areas where the positivity ratio of the virus is high," Dr Faisal said.

The premier's aide said that authorities were mulling over several plans and recommendations to impose restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

"We urge local administrations to implement coronavirus SOPs," he said and warned that the government would impose a fine on people who did not follow coronavirus SOPs in public places.

"Restrictions are hard [on the people] and no government wishes to impose them," he said, adding that if people follow coronavirus safety measures, Pakistan could beat this wave as well.

"Further details will be disclosed after deliberations with all provinces," Dr Faisal added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)