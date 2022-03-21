Berlin, Mar 21 (AP) A union has called on security staff at eight German airports, including Frankfurt, to walk off their jobs all day on Tuesday in a pay dispute.

Monday's call by the ver.di union sets the stage for another round of disruption after walkouts at several airports last week.

Also Read | China Plane Crash: China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 With 133 Onboard Crashes in Guangxi Province; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Ver.di called private security staff out on strike at Frankfurt, Germany's busiest airport, as well as Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Cologne-Bonn, news agency dpa reported.

Fraport, which operates Frankfurt Airport, said no passengers due to start their journeys at the airport will be able to board there.

Also Read | China Demands Microsoft's Bing Suspend Auto-Suggest Feature for 7 Days.

The warning strikes come before a fifth round of talks between the union and employers set for Thursday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)