London [UK], January 19 (ANI): The self-styled president of Khalistan, Sewa Singh Lalli has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to observe December 26 as "Veer Bal Diwas". In his post on social media Lalli said, "this government has encouraged and initiated some virtuous deeds towards Sikhism. Let's encourage it even more. Hints are enough for the wise."

In his post in Punjabi on social media, Sewa Singh Lalli wrote, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomes the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, as Veer Bal Diwas in India".

"The history of Sahibzada's unique sacrifice can now be read in government institutions and schools, colleges, educational institutions all over India. It is the duty of the responsible Sikh leaders in particular to respect this decision and to further encourage the historic decision taken in favour of Sikhism", he added.

On this day in 1705, the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji's six-year and nine-year old sons Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji were bricked alive on December 26, 1705 by Wazir Khan on the orders of Aurangzeb as they refused to convert to Islam.

Lalli's post further said, "It would not be wise to question the sentiments of the government for no reason. Such a historic decision in favour of the Sikh community could not have been taken without goodwill. One must have the courage to say what is wrong and what is right, and one must have the courage to deal with time".

On the occasion of Guru Parv on January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas on Twitter. In his Tweet, he has said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as 'Veer Bal Diwas.' This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice."

Guru Gobind Singh ji had four sons - Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

All four of his sons were initiated into the Khalsa and all were executed by Mughal forces before the age of 19.

Sikhism honours the illustrious martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji in the prayer of ardas for their valour and sacrifice as 'Char Sahibzade', that is the four princes of the Khalsa warrior order.

Guru Gobind Singh was also killed by a Mughal assassin in 1708, a year after the death of Aurangzeb. (ANI)

