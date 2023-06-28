Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lahore, Jun 28 (PTI) A seminary teacher has been sentenced to death while his accomplice was handed down life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and killing two minor brothers in Pakistan's Punjab province, a court official said.

Tanvir Ahmad and his accomplice Nauman sexually assaulted a six-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother in Okara city, some 130 km from Lahore in February 2021.

On Tuesday, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Syeda Shahzadi Najaf sentenced Ahmad to death while Nauman to life imprisonment for the crimes they committed.

Justice Shahzadi also slapped a fine of PKR 1 million (USD 3,500) on each of them.

The official said that the court convicted both suspects after the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses.

"The convicts also confessed to their crime, saying they strangled the boys after sexually assaulting them," he said.

There have been constant incidents of sexual assaults on seminary students by their teachers in Pakistan.

Rights and civil society activists have demanded the government introduce a strong monitoring mechanism at seminaries to control rape incidents.

