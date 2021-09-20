Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selakovic pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Monday

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selakovic on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Monday.

Selakovic is on a two-day India visit. He will meet Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi later today.

A day earlier, Nikola Selakovic met with Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and held fruitful discussions with him. Both ministers agreed to take forward economic cooperation.

"Warm and fruitful discussions with Serbian FM Nikola Selakovic. Reaffirmed our strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics. Agreed to take forward our long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Selakovic arrived in New Delhi on Sunday.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, informed about the visit in a tweet: "Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi". (ANI)

