Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): Another explosion rocked the capital of Kabul on Saturday.

The blast was reported in the Dehbori area in Kabul PD-3. No casualties have been reported so far.

This is the third explosion of today. Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of PD6 and in the Chaman-e-Hozoori area in Kabul. Three persons have been wounded in the blasts.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for these blasts.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

