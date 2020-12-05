Peshawar, Dec 5 (PTI) At least seven people, including children and a woman, were killed while 12 others injured in a head-on collision accident between a mini bus and a loaded truck in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when the truck loaded with cement bags was trying to overtake a vehicle but collided head on with the passenger bus coming from the opposite direction.

“The rescue teams rushed to the site and retrieved the dead bodies and injured from the mini bus,” a police official said.

The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarter hospital Nowshera.

