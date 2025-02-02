Sharjah [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): The eighth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025 celebrated innovation and growth in the region's startup ecosystem with the announcement of the SEF x 1 Tank Startup Pitch Competition winners on the first day of the festival. The competition awarded AED 200,000 in cash prizes, along with the opportunity to access up to AED 500,000 in investment opportunities.

The awards ceremony was part of SEF Networking Night Presented by du, which brought together key players in the region's entrepreneurial landscape.

The winners included Solumar in the Sustainability Track sponsored by Emaar, Gam3s.GG in the Creative Industries Track powered by Emarat (Emirates General Petroleum Corporation), Hulexo in the Tech and Industry 4.0 category powered by du, and Squirrel Education in the EdTech Track sponsored by Crescent Enterprises. These pioneering startups were recognised for their groundbreaking solutions.

The evening also featured the prestigious SEFFY Awards, which recognised outstanding contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. In the SEFFY Awards, The Waste Lab took home the Social Impact award, Pulse IoT Technologies was recognised in the Tech category, BEEAH Group earned the Ecosystem Enabler award, Remal won in the Rising Star category, and Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy was named Outstanding Mentor for his exceptional guidance.

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), which has played a pivotal role in fostering the UAE's startup ecosystem, received over 400 nominations this year, underscoring the region's growing enthusiasm for innovation.

Gregg Pearce, Head of SME Segment at du, emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship during his keynote address, "There has never been a better time to be an entrepreneur, and no better place than the UAE to start your journey. I would like to thank Sheraa and everyone working behind the scenes to make SEF the biggest and best it has ever been. To all business owners, let's invest in entrepreneurs to ensure the continued growth of the community. If you're an entrepreneur or aspire to be one, start today--there's no time like the present."

"We take immense pride in contributing to the flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem, which we helped cultivate in 2016 when Sheraa was founded," said Abeer Al Amiri, Head of Partnerships & Programs at Sheraa. "Since then, we have supported over 450 startups, created more than 1,900 jobs, generated over $248 million in revenue, and secured over $271 million in investments. Our mission is to continue empowering entrepreneurs, positioning the Emirates as a leading hub for highly skilled talent and groundbreaking ventures."

This year's SEF saw over 300 speakers from 45 countries, 250 activations, and five dynamic stages, making it the largest event of its kind in the region. The festival's impact continues to resonate as a major force in the entrepreneurial landscape. (ANI/WAM)

